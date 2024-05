Pesce (lower body) is no longer using a walking boot and might be able to return during Carolina's upcoming second-round series against the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Wednesday.

Pesce had three goals, 13 points, 20 PIM, 25 hits and 113 blocks in 70 regular-season outings. The 29-year-old is likely to serve in a top-four capacity once he's healthy.