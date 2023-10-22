Pesce (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche.
Pesce's absence likely means Jalen Chatfield will be in the lineup with the Hurricanes going back to a traditional six-defensemen group. The severity of the injury hasn't been revealed. Pesce has two points and 14 blocked shots through five contests. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday versus the Lightning.
