Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Missing third straight game
Pesce (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Sunday's contest against New Jersey.
Pesce has just two goals and three points in 17 games, but his presence will be missed again in the defensive zone where he has 37 blocked shots. The 24-year-old New York native will get his next shot to suit up on Wednesday against Toronto.
