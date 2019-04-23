Pesce delivered an assist in Monday's series-tying win over the Capitals for Game 6.

Pesce had his shot tipped in by Justin Williams with 8:02 remaining in the third period, and it would hold up as the game's final goal. This was the first point of the series for the American rearguard, but his overall two-way play has been on point for most of the season. Pesce accumulated seven goals, 22 assists and a sterling plus-35 rating over 73 regular-season contests, with the only obvious downside being his exclusion from the power play.