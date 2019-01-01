Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Nabs rare assist to close 2018
Pesce recorded just his eighth point of the season with an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Pesce remains more focused on his defensive responsibilities, leading the team in both shorthanded ice time (2:40) and blocked shots per game (2.0). As such, scoring will likely never be high on his priority list, as he is currently on track to fall short of the 20-point mark for the second consecutive season.
