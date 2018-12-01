Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Needs more time
Pesce (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Ducks.
Pesce practiced without limitations Thursday, but coach Rod Brind-Amour has elected to give him extra rest. The 24-year-old's next chance to crack the lineup will be Sunday against the Kings, and he'll need to be activated from injured reserve first.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Full steam at latest practice•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Status uncertain•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Heads to IR•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Sitting out again Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Can't finish practice Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Missing third straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...