Pesce (concussion) has not been cleared for game action yet, ruling him out of Tuesday night's matchup with the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pesce will thus miss a third consecutive game to his concussion and will set his sights on Friday's game in Columbus for a potential return. In the meantime, Klas Dahlbeck and/or rookie Roland McKeown figure to continue seeing ice time with Pesce still on the shelf.