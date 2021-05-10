Pesce (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's season finale against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.
Pesce's likely just being rested ahead of the postseason. He'll finish the regular season with 25 points in 55 games, just four points shy of his career high from 2018-19, which was set over 73 appearances.
