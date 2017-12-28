Pesce recorded an assist for the second consecutive game in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old Pesce remains a fixture on the Hurricanes' top defensive pairing opposite Jaccob Slavin, averaging 21:21 in ice time. However, with just seven helpers through 33 games, he's not much of an offense generator and barely moves the needle in most fantasy formats. Avoid.

