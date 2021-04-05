Pesce posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Stars.
Pesce made a pass to Vincent Trocheck, who then set up Jordan Martinook for the tally. The 26-year-old Pesce has picked up six assists in his last eight games. For the year, the blueliner has reached the 20-point mark in 37 contests. It's the third time in his six-year career he's reached that level -- were it not for the shortened campaign, he'd probably post career-best numbers at the end of the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Assists on game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Trending towards career numbers•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Hit with fine•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Draws a couple of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Offers pair of assists•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Earns two points in win•