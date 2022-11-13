Pesce was held off the scoresheet for the seventh consecutive game in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche, giving him just three points in 15 games to start the season.

Despite averaging 22:10 of ice time (including 1:41 on the power play), Pesce has not been an offensive contributor for the Canes this season. Fantasy owners can usually count on the 27-year-old rearguard for 20-25 points in an average season, however it will take a major course correction at this point to get him trending back to those levels. Keep him out of your fantasy lineups for now until he starts to show signs of life.