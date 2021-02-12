Pesce notched two assists, a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Pesce's helpers came in the second period, as had the secondary assist on Jordan Staal's tally and a shot attempt that produced a rebound for Brock McGinn to bury in the final minute of the frame. Pesce has picked up the pace offensively with all seven of his points (one goal, six apples) coming in the last six contests. The 26-year-old rearguard also has a plus-2 rating, 19 shots on net and 15 blocks through 11 outings. He makes for a solid option in DFS while he stays hot, and he's probably worth a look in deeper year-long formats as well.