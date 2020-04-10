Play

Pesce (shoulder) is on track with the 4-to-6 month timetable stemming from his season-ending surgery, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Pesce was given that timetable after his surgery in early March, meaning that returning this season even with the delay would not be possible. However, he is trending towards being ready to go once the 2020-21 gets underway.

