Pesce scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Pesce tallied a long-range shot on a feed from Andrei Svechnikov at 5:15 of the second period. The 26-year-old Pesce started the playoffs hot with four points in three games before going scoreless in the last five. The defenseman has added 23 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating in nine outings overall.