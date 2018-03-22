Pesce, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, is expected to undergo shoulder surgery, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

It's funny to hear "out for the season" when the team only has nine games left, but the Hurricanes need a miracle to wind up in the postseason, so it appears that Pesce will go under the knife with hopes of being ready for trianing camp in the fall. The New York native finishes with 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) which probably didn't move the needle in most fantasy leagues, though Pesce did manage 100-plus blocked shots for the second consecutive season.