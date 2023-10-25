Pesce's (lower body) timetable is "way more" than week-to-week, coach Rod Brind'Amour told Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal on Wednesday.

Pesce has already missed two straight contests due to the injury, and it seems the Hurricanes will have to manage without him for a while longer. He has a goal and two points in five contests this season while averaging 19:21 of ice time. Jalen Chatfield, who was a healthy scratch in two of Carolina's first five games, will likely play regularly while Pesce is unavailable. Tony DeAngelo has also seen his ice time increase during Pesce's absence, jumping to an average of 17:41 over the past two contests compared to 14:04 during the Hurricanes' first five outings.