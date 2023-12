Pesce (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Ottawa, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Pesce managed to take part in Tuesday's morning skate after missing practice Monday, which bodes well for his availability. He has earned one goal, one assist, 30 shots on net and 38 blocked shots in 19 outings this campaign. If Pesce can't play, Tony DeAngelo is available to serve as a replacement.