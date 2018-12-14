Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Rare two-assist performance
Pesce was able to pick up a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Montreal.
The two helpers give Pesce three assists on the year to go along with three goals. For his career, Pesce averages a point every fourth game which makes him an extremely risky fantasy play, even in the deepest of leagues. We recommend you look elsewhere and not get fooled by Thursday's performance.
