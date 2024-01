Pesce scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Pesce wired a wrist shot from the right circle early in the first period to open the scoring. And his second came 1:41 into overtime to seal the win. Pesce isn't known for his scoring - his last two-goal game came a year and day before against San Jose (Jan. 12, 2023). Pesce has three goals and four assists in 34 games this season. Enjoy the output, but don't count on him in fantasy.