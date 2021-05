Pesce (rest) will be back in action against the Predators for Monday's Game 1.

Pesce was rested for the regular-season finale in order to get ready for the playoffs. Prior to sitting out, the blueliner was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers despite averaging 21:15 of ice time. Pesce won't see minutes on the power play like Dougie Hamilton, so his offensive upside will be limited.