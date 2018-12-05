Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Ready to rock
As expected, Pesce (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against San Jose.
Pesce's return to action will bolster the Hurricanes' bottom pairing, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched two goals and three points in 17 appearances this season.
