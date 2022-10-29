Pesce contributed an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Pesce has yet to score a goal this season, but it isn't due to a lack of effort. For example, in Friday's contest, he tied allied defenseman Brent Burns with a game-high five shots. With a bit more puck luck and perseverance, Pesce's offensive numbers should start to level toward the mean; he entered the 2022-23 campaign having posted 21 assists in each of the prior two seasons, and last year he tied a career high with seven goals.