Pesce picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Canucks on Friday.

It was just his second multi-point game of the 2017-18 season. The stay-at-home defenseman also has just two goals this season, but both have come in the last four games. It's always nice getting production from unexpected sources, but don't be surprised if Pesce doesn't score again this season.

