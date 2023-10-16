Pesce notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.
The helper was Pesce's first point through three games this season. The 28-year-old put up a career-high 30 points in 82 contests last season -- that's likely closer to his ceiling than his floor for offense. In 2023-24, he's managed a plus-3 rating, three shots on goal, eight blocked shots and five hits over three contests, so he could be a solid source of non-scoring production in deeper fantasy formats.
