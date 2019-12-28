Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Registers fourth goal
Pesce tallied a goal on three shots with a hit and block in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Friday.
It was a decent night for Pesce, who has two points in the last two games. This is just one of many balanced fantasy performances he's turned in this season. He has four goals, 12 points, a plus-3 rating, 18 PIM, 69 shots, 63 blocks and 15 hits in 38 games during 2019-20.
