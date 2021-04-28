Pesce notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Pesce set up a Sebastian Aho goal at 8:09 of the first period. The 26-year-old Pesce has been solid in 2020-21 with 24 points, 80 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, a plus-12 rating and 20 PIM in 49 appearances. The New York native will continue to work in a top-four role.
