Pesce delivered two assists in 21:42 during a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.

He skated 1:49 more than his season average, which is time he's earned given he has a goal and five assists over his last six appearances. The pair of helpers also helped Pesce set his career high for points at 22. With a plus-27 rating this year, the 24-year-old blueliner is beginning to make a name for himself as a solid player on both ends of the ice. Pesce also has 107 blocked shots in 59 games, which provides a slight boost to his fantasy value.