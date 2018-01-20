Pesce (upper body) is still on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Hurricanes have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for Pesce's return to the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until Carolina is willing to shed some light on his status. The 23-year-old blueliner has only tallied nine assists in 39 games this campaign, so his continued absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups.

