Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Right place at right time
Pesce picked up two assists, both on empty-net goals, in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
The 24-year-old recorded his first multi-point game since Dec. 13. Pesce already has a career-high five goals on the season, and while his 15 points in 46 games isn't particularly impressive, five of them have come in the last eight contests. He has neither the offensive skills nor the role to keep that pace up for long, but he still appears headed for his best statistical campaign yet.
