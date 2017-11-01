Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Ruled out at least next two games
Pesce (concussion) will not travel with the Hurricanes for their upcoming two-game road trip, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
With Pesce back in Raleigh going through the concussion protocol, the earliest he'll be able to return is next Tuesday's home clash with the Panthers. This is a tough loss for Carolina, as the American rearguard has averaged just over 22 minutes per game, but fantasy owners may not flinch as he's recorded just one point -- an assist-- through 10 contests.
