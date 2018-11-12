Pesce will not be in action against Chicago on Monday due to a lower-body issue, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pesce was involved in a knee-on-knee collision in Saturday's matchup with Detroit, which would seem the most likely cause of his lower-body problem. The team did not provide a specific timeline for when the blueliner might be ready to return, but considering he is pointless in his previous 12 outings, his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy owners. In the New York native's stead, Trevor van Riemsdyk figures to slot into the lineup.