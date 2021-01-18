Pesce is averaging 20:02 of ice time per game but has yet to score a point in the first two games this season.

On top of his lack of offensive production, Pesce has yet to block a shot or record a hit this season. The 26-year-old has put three shots on goal and has a minus-1 rating. His lack of powerplay time limits his fantasy ceiling but his scoring drought shouldn't extend too long.

