Pesce scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Pesce got the Hurricanes on the board late in the second period, firing a shot past the glove of Mads Sogaard off a rush. The goal was Pesce's fifth of the season and first since Jan. 12, a span of 37 games, though he's contributed 12 assists since then. The 28-year-old blueliner has 30 points and a plus-12 rating through 80 games this season.