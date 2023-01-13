Pesce scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pesce opened the scoring early in the first period with his first goal since Nov. 29. He'd add a second tally in the third, extending Carolina's lead to 4-1. The two-score game doubled Pesce's goal total for the season. He now has four goals and 13 assists through 42 games. Pesce has been productive of late, with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last nine contests.