Pesce extended his current pointless streak to 10 games in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Although he's not typically known for his offensive prowess, Pesce has been uncharacteristically quiet since returning from an eight-game absence due to a lower-body injury in early November. He now has just two points (1G, 1A) in 15 games this season, and shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar.