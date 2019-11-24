Pesce scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Following a brutal four-week stretch that saw him register just a single point in 12 games, Pesce now his five in his last six. He is still primarily a defense-first blueliner and doesn't see any power-play time, so expect his scoring to continue to be sporadic at best. That said, he's still on pace to crack the 30-point mark for the first time in his career.