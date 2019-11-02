Pesce failed to register a point for the seventh time in eight games Friday against the Red Wings, giving him just four points in 13 games this season.

After falling just short of the 30-point plateau last season (7G, 22A), Pesce will be lucky to crack 20 points this year given his current pace. He's still seeing a decent amount of ice time (21:40 average TOI) playing on the Canes' second defensive pairing with Jake Gardiner. However, he is spending more time on the penalty kill so far this season (3:26 vs. 2:30 last season), which will limit his chances to contribute offensively. His fantasy value remains limited to very deep formats.