Pesce (illness) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Senators, per the NHL media site.

Pesce's presence in the lineup comes with a little bit of insurance on the back end, as Tony DeAngelo will also play as the seventh defensemen. Brendan Lemieux will be the Hurricanes' healthy scratch. Considering Pesce was questionable coming into the contest, it wouldn't be surprising for him to see fewer minutes in the contest.