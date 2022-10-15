Pesce provided an assist and added two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Pesce fed Sebastian Aho for the go-ahead goal at 18:02 of the third period. It stood as the game-winner, and the assist was Pesce's first point of the campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner isn't known for his offense, though he's managed at least 20 points in four of his seven NHL campaigns. He owns a plus-5 rating with five shots on goal and three blocked shots through two contests in 2022-23.