Pesce provided an assist and added two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Pesce fed Sebastian Aho for the go-ahead goal at 18:02 of the third period. It stood as the game-winner, and the assist was Pesce's first point of the campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner isn't known for his offense, though he's managed at least 20 points in four of his seven NHL campaigns. He owns a plus-5 rating with five shots on goal and three blocked shots through two contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Good to go•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Garners assist Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Two helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Closing in on 30-point mark•
-
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Powers Canes to victory Saturday•