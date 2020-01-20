Play

Pesce dished out an assist in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Pesce set up Andrei Svechnikov for the game's opening goal. The 25-year-old Pesce now has 16 points this year, and while he doesn't have a ton of fantasy value, he contributes well with 86 shots on net and 71 blocked shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories