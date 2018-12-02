Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Shakes off injury
Pesce (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
After missing eight games, it appears Pesce will be ready to re-enter the lineup Sunday versus the Kings. He played in all 17 contests before the injury, collecting three points and a plus-5 rating, making him a minimal fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...