Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Sitting out again Friday
Pesce (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Panthers.
This will be the fifth straight game Pesce misses, so it's odd he hasn't been placed on injured reserve since he couldn't practice earlier this week. Haydn Fleury will continue manning the bottom pairing in Pesce's place.
