Pesce notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Pesce was cold for much of December, enduring an eight-game point drought. He's turned things around recently with four helpers across his last three contests. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 12 points, 58 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 36 outings overall. He's never reached the 30-point mark in a season, so his long-term upside in fantasy remains limited.