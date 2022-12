Pesce dialed up a pair of assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 6-5 win over the Flyers.

Pesce entered the contest mired in an eight-game point drought, but he was rather clutch in this one, plucking the pair of apples roughly 10 minutes apart en route to Carolina setting a new franchise record with 14 consecutive team points. The no-frills defenseman has generated two goals and eight assists through 34 contests.