Pesce dished two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Capitals in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The 'Canes found themselves down 2-0 before the first period was over, but Pesce helped the club begin its comeback in the second, notching helpers on each of Carolina's first two tallies. The blueliner wrapped up the first round with only three points, all assists, but they came in the final two contests. Pesce will try to carry that momentum into the conference semi-finals, which kick off Friday against the Islanders.