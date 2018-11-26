Pesce (lower body) remains without a timeline to return to the lineup, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Pesce is technically eligible to removed from injured reserve at any time, but the fact that he hasn't made any significant progress doesn't bode well for a return in the short-term. With Haydn Fleury (concussion) also unavailable versus Montreal on Tuesday, Jake Bean figures to make his NHL debut.