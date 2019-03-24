Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Stellar outing versus Wild
Pesce notched his seventh goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild. He also posted a season-high plus-5 rating, along with two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a pair of penalty minutes.
It was a solid fantasy outing for the stay-at-home defender, who's now up to a career-best 26 points in 65 games. Perhaps even more impressive is Pesce's plus-33 rating, tops on the team and fourth-highest in the NHL, and that's on a team whose goal differential is only plus-18. Pesce may not be an elite fantasy commodity, but it's easy to see why the Canes locked him up with a six-year contract extension two years ago.
