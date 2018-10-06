Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Stellar own-zone performance
Pesce went plus-2 with a hit, two blocked shots and another pair of takeaways in Friday's 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.
This was a stellar defensive effort from Pesce, but that only goes so far in most fantasy leagues. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound skater has accumulated 55 points (nine goals, 46 assists) over 218 career contests with the Hurricanes -- those are respectable offensive totals, but Pesce's bread and butter comes in the form of blocked shots.
