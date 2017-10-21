Pesce has yet to score a point this season, but is third on the team in average ice time with 22:48.

Pesce sees most of his minutes in five-on-five situations (18:25) and on the penalty kill (2:09), making him more of a stay-at-home, shutdown type of defender, playing on the top line opposite Jaccob Slavin. Pesce reached the 20-point plateau last season with two goals and 18 assists, and should be good for similar totals this season as long as his minutes stay where they are. His fantasy value is confined to deeper leagues at the present time.