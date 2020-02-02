Pesce had to go to the locker room in the second period of Sunday's game against Vancouver and was bleeding from his hand, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It wasn't clear what forced the bleeding from Pesce's hand, but he may have taken a puck to that area. He hurriedly made his way to the locker room for treatment, leaving the Hurricanes with five defensemen at the moment. Pesce's return should be considered questionable at this time.